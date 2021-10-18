pfizer vaccine

-
Days after the FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shots for certain high-risk people and hours after the CDC Director unexpectedly included…
-
Nemours is looking at vaccinating healthy young people aged 16 and up, after starting with high-risk teens a few weeks ago. Nemours Children’s Health…
-
Thousands more seniors as well as educators in Delaware are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this week, after mass vaccination events…
-
Delaware healthcare workers continue to receive the coronavirus vaccine, days after the state accepted its first shipment of doses. Roughly 750 Delaware…
-
Delaware is among just a handful of states that have started vaccinations in nursing homes. Some long-term care facility staff in Delaware are getting the…