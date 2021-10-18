-
Local hospitals and healthcare facilities spending more to attract staff during the pandemic will get relief. Gov. John Carney announced Wednesday the…
Delaware is using federal American Rescue Plan funds to set up a new fund to help nonprofits with major capital projects.The state announced it will…
A couple of weeks after weighing in on issues nurses face during the pandemic, Delaware Nurses Association is now taking action to help. Staffing issues,…
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is teaming up with the University of Delaware on several projects aimed at long-term recovery from the COVID-19…
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Business Roundtable back President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, large employers,…
The Delaware Art Museum is the latest entity to implement a vaccine mandate policy.Starting October 1, 2021, the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington will…
The city of Lewes may join the state in requiring vaccinations or weekly testing for its employees. While state employees will be required to be…
Cities in Delaware continue to weigh the use of mask and vaccine mandates. And the state's capital is among them. Dover is joining a few other cities in…
Two suits against the University of Delaware over its virtual instruction during the pandemic can move forward. The suits by several UD students and…
The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Monday. And the state hopes that eases the minds of some vaccine hesitant Delawareans. A…