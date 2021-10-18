-
State officials said Sept. 10 they were helping close to 40 Wilmington households with temporary housing after they were displaced in the historic…
The temporary shelter at the Police Athletic League in Wilmington for residents displaced by Thursday's flood closes 8 p.m. Friday, according to the…
New data indicates, like many other states, diabetes continues to become more of a problem in Delaware.Delaware’s 2021 Diabetes Burden Report shows the…
Newark residents are being advised by Delaware’s Division of Public Health of a positive case of rabies in a skunk.DPH says two people were potentially…
The state is dealing out another round of federal aid to Delaware’s health care industry. Officials say providers are still struggling because of COVID.…
The Bond Bill committee heard from the Department of Health and Social Services about its role in Gov. John Carney’s efforts to improve access to clean…
Delaware will receive more money to deliver vaccine doses through the latest round of federal coronavirus relief. Delaware expects to get more than $16…
The nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases is showing up in the First State as well. COVID hospitalizations, new daily cases and percent of people testing…
As more Delawareans get vaccinated, communities of color are still being left behind. As of Tuesday, just 22% of Black Delawareans had received at least…
The state looks to use part of its public transit fleet to deliver vaccine to people’s homes.Delaware tested a program involving DART’s paratransit busses…