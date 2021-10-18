-
Public health officials warn deer hunters to take extra precautions after another animal in Delaware tests positive for rabies. This time it’s a…
-
The Delaware Art Museum is the latest entity to implement a vaccine mandate policy.Starting October 1, 2021, the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington will…
-
Residents who live or spend time in the Greenwood area are advised that a fox there tested positive for rabies.Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH)…
-
A new program offering at-home COVID tests at Delaware’s libraries is going better than expected. The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) started a…
-
It’s time to start wearing your face mask indoors again, even if you’ve already been vaccinated against COVID-19. All of Delaware now has “substantial”…
-
The Division of Public Health has announced a new partnership to provide comprehensive COVID-19 testing, processing, and reporting in the state’s…
-
A recent University of Delaware graduate is a big winner in the state’s COVID vaccine incentive lottery. Sophie Poindexter is a 23-year-old UD Visual…
-
The Division of Public Health reviewed its coronavirus response with state lawmakers Wednesday. What’s next as Delaware manages the COVID-19 pandemic was…
-
The Sussex County Vo-Tech School District is moving to remote learning for the rest of the week. Several positive COVID-19 tests connected to the campus…
-
Thousands more seniors as well as educators in Delaware are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this week, after mass vaccination events…