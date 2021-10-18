-
State employees and healthcare workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested regularly under a new mandate announced Thursday.…
It’s time to start wearing your face mask indoors again, even if you’ve already been vaccinated against COVID-19. All of Delaware now has “substantial”…
Delaware expects to receive 8,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine as early as the end of this week. Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus…
A COVID-19 vaccination center opens at Dover International Speedway later this week.The vaccination center is scheduled for six days starting Sunday,…
Thousands more seniors as well as educators in Delaware are expected to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this week, after mass vaccination events…
The online system for seniors in Delaware to sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine is already getting lots of traffic.The appointment request system…
Efforts continue in Delaware to distribute the vaccine for COVID-19.Gov. John Carney says the state is trying to get it out as quickly as possible.“My…
Delaware is among just a handful of states that have started vaccinations in nursing homes. Some long-term care facility staff in Delaware are getting the…
Delaware's inoculations of front line health care workers for COVID-19 are now underway.Elisabeth Cole, a progressive care unit nurse at Bayhealth, was…
Delaware’s initial COVID-19 vaccine doses have arrived.The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine Friday, and an initial batch of 975 doses showed up at…