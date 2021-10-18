-
Delaware is using federal American Rescue Plan funds to set up a new fund to help nonprofits with major capital projects.The state announced it will…
-
A couple of weeks after weighing in on issues nurses face during the pandemic, Delaware Nurses Association is now taking action to help. Staffing issues,…
-
Days after the FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shots for certain high-risk people and hours after the CDC Director unexpectedly included…
-
Hospitals in Kent and Sussex counties are strained by coronavirus cases, according to an NPR analysis of federal data. Hospital administrators say they…
-
A mask mandate resumes at Dover Air Force Base.Dover Air Force Base implemented the mandate Wednesday due to the increased risk of sustained community…
-
Courts in Delaware resume a mask mandate next week.In order to combat the COVID-19 Delta variant, Delaware Supreme Court Chief Justice Collins Seitz…
-
With recommendations to wear masks indoors because of the Delta variant of COVID-19 - is a mask mandate for Delaware public schools this fall coming?Gov.…
-
The temporary eviction moratorium the CDC reinstated this week covers counties experiencing substantial or high transmission of the coronavirus—including…
-
As COVID cases rise again in Delaware, state officials reiterate their recommendations for the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The 7-day average of new cases…
-
The head of the Small Business Administration visited Wilmington Monday to highlight programs to help businesses survive the pandemic. SBA Administrator…