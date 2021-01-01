© 2021
Sophia Schmidt

Reporter/Youth Media Producer
Sophia Schmidt is a Delaware native. She comes to Delaware Public Media from NPR’s Weekend Edition in Washington, DC, where she produced arts, politics, science and culture interviews. She previously wrote about education and environment for The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, MA. She graduated from Williams College, where she studied environmental policy and biology, and covered environmental events and local renewable energy for the college paper. 

Sophia enjoys throwing pottery, hiking and cooking for family and friends.