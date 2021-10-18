coronavirus vaccine

-
Gov. John Carney announces a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all educators, staff, and volunteers in Delaware public and private schools.The requirement will…
The state portal for accessing you or your children’s vaccine records is up and running. But not everyone is able to access their records right away. The…
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Business Roundtable back President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, large employers,…
The city of Lewes may join the state in requiring vaccinations or weekly testing for its employees. While state employees will be required to be…
State employees and healthcare workers will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested regularly under a new mandate announced Thursday.…
Even though Delaware’s COVID State of Emergency is over, state officials remind residents to stay vigilant against the virus. The State of Emergency was…
Fewer than one in ten Delawareans who started a two-dose COVID vaccine missed their second shot. That’s better than the nationwide average.As of the…
Delaware reaches a major COVID vaccination milestone.The CDC says 70.1% of residents over 18 have received at least one vaccine dose.That gets Delaware to…
Delaware holds a vaccination event at the beach as it works to deliver another 17,000 vaccinations by July. Delaware will administer shots at the…
The First State’s effort to incentivize Delawareans to get vaccinated this month is already in motion. Over 66% of Delawareans 18 and older have received…