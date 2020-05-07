Presidential primary, school board elections pushed back again over coronavirus

The presidential primary election in Delaware is moving again due to COVID-19. It is now scheduled for July 7, after initially moving from April 28th to June 2nd.

School board elections are also shifting again. They are now July 21.

The deadline to register for the Presidential primary is also being pushed back from this Saturday to June 13.

The Department of Elections will mail absentee ballot applications to all registered Democrats and Republicans. Applying online is also an option.

All voters can select the “sick” or “physically disabled” options on their applications, even if they are not displaying symptoms of the virus.

The Department of Elections plans to provide at least six polling places in each county to allow for in-person voting. Districts and municipalities are required to enforce social distancing during elections— including face coverings and limits of 10 people on crowds at polling places.

The state is also piloting a new online system for some absentee voters this presidential primary.

This story will be updated.