cloud-based voting

-
Vote by mail coming for fall elections; advocate reports confusion over presidential primary optionsAll registered voters will have the option of voting by mail this fall — without specifying why.Gov. John Carney signed the vote by mail legislation…
-
The presidential primary election in Delaware is moving again due to COVID-19. It is now scheduled for July 7, after initially moving from April 28th to…
-
Delaware is piloting a new electronic ballot marking and cloud-based storage system for a limited population of voters during its presidential primary…