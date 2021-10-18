-
State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle can’t seem to agree on election bills, despite having done so before.Earlier last week, State Senators heard…
Election reform advocates were disappointed after a constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting failed in the state House Thursday.A…
Democratic state lawmakers hope to make it easier for Delawareans to register to vote. A bill introduced to the state Senate this week would create an…
Milford residents also vote on a referendum Tuesday that would allow the city to raise funds for a new police station. The city wants to borrow $20…
Delaware could join more than 20 states in making it easier for people to register to vote. One of a series of bills tackling voting rights filed for the…
The Election in Delaware went off without a hitch, despite an ongoing pandemic. Voter turnout broke records in Delaware this year. More people cast…
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings addressed voters’ rights and safety Tuesday afternoon as voting continued across the First State. She reminds…
If anything is certain on election day, it’s enthusiasm among voters is through the roof. Voters are turning up in droves in the First State to cast their…
Delaware was recently the subject of a CDC study to see if the federal agency’s COVID recommendations work during an election.The Centers for Disease…
The state is gearing up for a high turnout in next month’s General Election.The state Board of Elections met Monday for the last time before the election,…