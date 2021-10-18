Election 2020

-
The Election in Delaware went off without a hitch, despite an ongoing pandemic. Voter turnout broke records in Delaware this year. More people cast…
-
Many Delawareans are celebrating one of their own winning the White House.Joe Biden is now the President-elect.He earned that designation after…
-
Sarah McBride won Delaware’s 1st District state Senate seat. Her victory breaks a barrier for transgender people nationwide. Democrat Sarah McBride became…
-
Gov. John Carney easily wins re-election over Republican Julianne Murray.Carney won by over 100,000 votes to earn a second term, and lead a Democratic…
-
Delaware Democrats failed to flip several state House districts where they hold a voter registration advantage Tuesday. Republican State Representatives…
-
The 2020 Election campaign is over. And now the vote counting begins.Follow the results of the Presidential race state-by-state live - along with other…
-
The 2020 Election campaign is over. And now the vote counting begins.View live results for Delaware's 2020 presidential, governor, U.S. Senate and U.S.…
-
Delawareans who haven't already voted already by mail in the First State head to the polls Tuesday for the 2020 General Election.In addition to the…
-
The results of the 2020 Election in Delaware are clear, but that's not the case for the presidency as well as several key races elsewhere across the…
-
State officials are preparing to stop any voter intimidation that occurs Tuesday. The state Department of Justice has set up a hotline and sent guidance…