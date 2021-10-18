coronanvirus

-
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Business Roundtable back President Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, large employers,…
-
The Delaware Art Museum is the latest entity to implement a vaccine mandate policy.Starting October 1, 2021, the Delaware Art Museum in Wilmington will…
-
Delaware’s COVID State of Emergency officially ended at midnight Tuesday.Gov. John Carney signed an order lifting the state of emergency Monday afternoon.…
-
The First State continues efforts to boost its vaccination numbers.State health officials announce four standing clinics are now open, offering COVID…
-
A NASCAR race weekend returns at Dover International Speedway with fans for the first time in over a year.Grandstand capacity for Sunday’s ‘Drydene 400’…
-
Gov. John Carney announced this week that he’s lifting COVID-related capacity restrictions indoors starting May 21.But any event hosting more than 250…
-
Gov. John Carney’s decision to relax COVID capacity restrictions changes the equation for many stores and businesses looking to get back to normal after…
-
Gov. John Carney’s move to lift most COVID restrictions will open things up for Delaware restaurants, but the state’s restaurant association says…
-
As COVID numbers are on the uptick again in Delaware, there is no immediate call from state officials to add more restrictions."We're hopeful that this is…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic affected many things over the past year - including the poultry industry. The Delmarva Chicken Association (DCA) says in a report…