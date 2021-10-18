-
Election reform advocates were disappointed after a constitutional amendment to allow no-excuse absentee voting failed in the state House Thursday.A…
Legislation already introduced for the upcoming General Assembly session could change how Delawareans vote absentee. Lawmakers passed an amendment to…
A record number of Delawareans have returned mail-in ballots. State elections officials have gotten a jump on processing them. Early voting nationwide…
This week, Delawareans who already requested vote-by-mail ballots for November’s general elections started receiving them and could begin filling them out…
‘Your vote counts’ was the message leaders of several local nonprofit and civic organizations conveyed on National Voter Registration Day Tuesday. The…
The state primary election is just days away. Tens of thousands are returning their ballots under the no-excuse vote-by-mail option. Delaware’s…
Delaware’s Attorney General announced she is suing the U.S. Postal Service to stop changes she says may suppress the vote this fall. The suit Delaware and…
The Rehoboth Beach Municipal Election is this Saturday. And There’s a record number of absentee voters. Voters in Rehoboth Beach will cast their votes for…
Record numbers of Delawareans voted absentee in the presidential primary earlier this month and this week’s school board elections.And legislation already…
Slots on school boards in districts across the state were decided Tuesday. In Sussex County, there were three contested races.Voters in the Indian River…