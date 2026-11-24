Wilmington City Council passes a resolution opposing the demolition of the former Plummer Community Corrections Center.

The resolution sponsored by Shané Darby urges the state to prevent the demolition of the site it owns and controls, and to disclose plans for the future use of the property while providing the chance for community input.

When introducing the resolution Darby mentioned the state working with the Wilmington Housing Authority to demolish Plummer and build housing there.

Darby added City Council and the residents were not advised or told of any plans for the site.

Councilman Coby Owens supports the resolution, and questions the state’s communications efforts about this and other matters.

"When big things like this happen, there should be an integrated meeting in which all community stakeholders are brought together. Not just certain people who are handpicked to be in the meeting room, not just the state rep, and his family members who want to sit there on the floor and say that they're doing the right thing, but they don't even live right next to it. It should be the entire community who should be involved," said Owens.

The Plummer Community Corrections Center which provided work release programming and reentry services closed in March.

Besides wanting to just be updated and have input, Darby and other council members want the services that were lost when Plummer closed in March brought back to the city.

Those assigned to Plummer were transferred to facilities in either Smyrna or Georgetown.

Darby says the state’s actions are part of a troubling trend.

"We're continuously losing assets from the city of Wilmington and City Council has to say enough is enough. We sent resolutions, we have press conferences, and the state ignored us. They did nothing. Our state officials and Wilmington delegation have not fought for this and have included the community in the decisions that need to be made," said Darby.

The resolution passed 8-0 with five members absent. It does not stop the demolition from taking place.