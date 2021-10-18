shane darby

-
The City of Wilmington will adopt new zoning requirements for waterfront districts—including the east Christina riverfront, which is slated for major…
-
Wilmington’s police chief says his department does not currently require officers to make quotas for tickets and arrests. But Council voted Thursday to…
-
For some political candidates, the challenge of balancing caring for their children and knocking on doors can be tough. Some state lawmakers are looking…
-
The controversy over a Wilmington City Council vacancy has reached court. A Superior Court judge heard motions Tuesday in a case filed by Wilmington City…
-
Protestors gathered in Wilmington at Tubman-Garrett park Friday evening to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement and protest police…
-
Black and Native American women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, according to the national…