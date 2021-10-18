-
The redistricting process is beginning in Delaware’s largest city. From the state legislature down to Delaware’s cities, district lines need to be redrawn…
-
Wilmington City Council voted down a proposal to require detailed information from rental property owners and operators be shared with the city.The…
-
Wilmington’s police chief says his department does not currently require officers to make quotas for tickets and arrests. But Council voted Thursday to…
-
Police reform advocates are calling for swift action by state lawmakers before the end of the session this month. Advocates are pushing hard for revamping…
-
Wilmington City Council has thrown its support behind proposed changes to a law that keeps internal investigations into police misconduct secret from the…
-
Wilmington City Council is renewing its commitment to fighting gun violence. Wilmington City Council President Earnest "Trippi" Congo, II, gave out ten…
-
Wilmington City Council approved a resolution Thursday urging the General Assembly to pass House Bill 150, which currently awaits a hearing in a house…
-
Wilmington’s statues of Christopher Columbus and Caesar Rodney remain in limbo after being taken down amid racial justice protests last summer. Wilmington…
-
Wilmington City Council members want more input into the way federal COVID relief funds are spent in the City this time around. The City of Wilmington…
-
In their latest effort to improve the city’s rental stock, elected officials in Wilmington are pushing for landlords to be required to have business…