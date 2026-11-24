Multiple state agencies are investigating potential pesticide contamination of drinking water in the Greenwood area.

The Delaware Department of Agriculture is working alongside DNREC and the Department of Health and Social Services to investigate a potential contamination of drinking water around Chorman Airport.

In a statement, state officials say initial testing revealed high pesticide levels in surface water collected from areas around the airport, and at two locations one half mile and two miles away from the airport grounds.

Although there’s no evidence that any people have been exposed at this time, state agencies note that some of the contaminants identified pose health risks to humans and animals.

State agencies say they will begin testing of private wells in the coming weeks, as it’s unclear how many, if any, have been contaminated at this time.

“DNREC is undertaking an immediate sampling plan of about 30 locations in a 2.5 mile radius, including soil, ditches, streams and available groundwater monitoring wells, to assess whether chemicals have moved beyond the property and at what levels, and may expand that area,” said DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson

They suggest those in the affected area consider using non-well sources for drinking during that time frame. They add that boiling water does not remove pesticides and will not purify contaminated water- in fact, it could make it worse.

Aside from consumption uses, though, the water is safe: "Continue using usual water sources for washing and bathing. At this time, there is no indication that bathing or washing with well water would be unsafe." said a statement released Nov. 20th.

State officials add the Criminal Investigations Division of the U.S, Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice are also conducting a concurrent investigation.

The state says more details will be shared as the investigation continues.