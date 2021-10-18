-
State officials said Sept. 10 they were helping close to 40 Wilmington households with temporary housing after they were displaced in the historic…
The Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) Board of Commissioners chose current state Division of Social Services Director Ray Fitzgerald to lead the…
The Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DEHAP) helped more than 4,000 households affected by COVID last year, spending a total of about $14.5 million,…
New interim leadership is in place at the Wilmington Housing Authority—after former director John Hill was suspended and subsequently resigned last month.…
The Wilmington Housing Authority needs a new director for the third time in five years. Executive Director John Hill resigned Friday.Hill’s resignation…
The Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) Board of Commissioners voted to suspend Executive Director John Hill with pay during a virtual committee hearing…
Leadership at the Wilmington Housing Authority is again under scrutiny after the agency's Board of Commissioners passed a resolution of no confidence in…
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced close to $7 million total in annual capital funding for local housing authorities last…
The Wilmington Housing Authority (WHA) has overhauled its leadership. An entirely new slate of board members sworn in Monday evening - a response to…
A Wilmington man has pleaded guilty to embezzling at least $179,000 from the city's Housing Authority. Thirty-four-year-old Damien Piper was an assistant…