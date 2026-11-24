Sodelo , the Southern Delaware Orchestra, returns to the stage in mid-December with a pair of holiday performances designed to spark nostalgia and show off the orchestra’s talents.

James Allen Anderson is Sodelo’s music director.

“We've split the afternoon into two distinct experiences,” he says. “A magical story-driven first half with “The Snowman” and then a high energy nostalgic second half really packed with all sorts of crowd pleasers.”

DPM's interview with Sodelo's James Allen Anderson and Justin Chou Listen • 9:02

The first half of the concert introduces a multimedia element, as the orchestra plays live for a showing of the short film “The Snowman.” Keeping the music synchronized with the story on the screen presents an extra challenge for the orchestra and its music director, James Allen Anderson, who will be looking at more than just a score while he conducts.

“I'll have a separate screen that I see that has the film's timestamp on there,” Anderson explains. “And then it's a matter of me just making sure that I can pace the tempi and try and hit these sync points with the various musical effects that support the image on the screen.”

Working with a film also presents musical challenges for the orchestra, says concertmaster Justin Chou.

“It's really on the orchestra to not just accompany the film, but actually story tell, to be able to convey the wonder or excitement or friendship or what have you in the movie through music,” he says.

Reflecting the ensemble’s commitment to introducing classical music to new audiences, Anderson says the combination of live music and a visually striking film is perfect for kids.

“If a young child's never been to a symphony concert before, the music and the film's animation are really guaranteed to pull them right into the experience,” Anderson says.

Also on the concert is music from what Anderson calls a “marathon” of favorite holiday specials, like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Sodelo performs on December 12 and 13 at Cape Henlopen High School.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.