The outgoing Texas Attorney General dropped the state’s suit against one Delaware and two California reproductive care providers last week.

Outgoing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office filed a notice of nonsuit on Friday, effectively rescinding the case his office filed in January 2026 against Her Safe Harbor founder Debra Lynch, which accused her of providing abortion pills to Texas residents.

Lynch started Her Safe Harbor in 2024. While the pending suit was stressful, her organization never stopped providing abortion services to Texans.

Thirteen states have near or total abortion bans. And Lynch said she and other providers worry "24/7" about the health of their patients receiving abortion care in these states.

"To be honest, the biggest stress that we face every single day, every one of our providers…is the fact that we are providing medical care to women who we cannot do the best by," Lynch said.

Texas’s Democratic Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson says he will not continue his predecessor’s suits. And Paxton lost to James Talarico in a race for U.S. Senate.

Lynch did not expected Paxton to drop the case against her, and had anticipated, "at least one, if not...several judgments." If the suit were successful, the filing said the Texas state's attorney general could have charged her $100,000 for each violation of its code.

Multiple notices of hearings were filed in the Texas civil suit. Delaware is one of more than 20 states with shield laws, which are mandates that protect healthcare providers or patients from out-of-state investigation, extradition, or fines related to abortion rules in other states. Lynch said Delaware’s shield laws allowed her organization to exist, and the laws also guard against the release of patient medical records.

Lynch hopes that the end of Texas suit alleviates concerns felt by her patients, approximately 40% of whom are out of state. She offers consultation by phone and doesn't accept electronic records for patients who live in states with strict abortion rules.

Some patients have asked about legal risks when accessing care with Her Safe Harbor, Lynch said. And now,"...We can say there are no lawsuits. The attorney general, the governor are not going after providers anymore."

Lynch is unsure if this will offer any substantial relief to people trying to access care in states with strict rules on abortion access, or whether it will reduce the number of maternal deaths or medically dangerous pregnancies.