Delaware had recently seen a Department of Correction shakeup with the closure of Wilmington’s Plummer Community Corrections Center in March.Plummer housed men in a work release program that allowed them to stay close to family in northern New Castle County and find work in their community.Now, those who would have gone to Plummer are sent to a facility in Smyrna, a move that’s faced some backlash.Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee met with work release participants, advocates and the Department of Correction Commissioner to see what work release programs look like now that Plummer is gone.

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