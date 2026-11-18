Members of the public at the Brandywine Fire Hall Monday had questions, largely focused on concerns associated with altering environmental permits related to maintenance of the old Chemours site, bought by the state in 2016.

The Diamond State Port Corporation is now using the site for its port expansion and wants to revise the 115-acre Edgemoor property's Post-Closure Care Plan.

As part of that process, DNREC is required to take public feedback and questions.

Residents at the meeting, including Sheila Young, wanted answers about what changes sought for new construction at the site mean. Plans for the site say about 80% will eventually be covered with asphalt to help prevent ground water run-off, which she argues is not a permanent solution.

"I understand people do it," she said. "But...it's not going to guarantee we don't have groundwater infusion with some of the contaminants that may be (at the site). I'd like that discussion to be in writing somewhere, simplified, so we can all understand what the permanent solution can be for our community."

Public comment on the DNREC permit revisions is open through Dec. 28. But some meeting attendees called for an extension, given the complicated nature of the EPA and state permitting documents and long history of the site.

The site is governed by the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), meaning certain maintenance and monitoring must take place.

Other commenter at the meeting, Alvin Jones, used the opportunity to question the project more broadly. He said he's works at the Port of Wilmington for years, and multiple political administrations have irresponsibly delayed needed repairs while planning the expansion upstream.

"You're taking care of Edgemoor, but nobody's doing nothing for the poor to Wilmington," he said. "That's where we need to work…But now we're no longer cold storage. We're strictly dry storage. No fruit. No concentrated juice. No nothing. We used to be the best diversified port on the East Coast. Now we're blank. We're nothing."

The Port of Wilmington is approximately 2 miles south of the Edgemoor expansion. The state and its private partner have dedicated hundreds of millions in capital funding to the project.

The state recorded the public’s comments and questions. The Port Corporation said it will share responses in January 2027.