Delaware home care workers and recipients want an increased investment in state spending on Medicaid reimbursement rates.

The Delaware Association for Home and Community Care argues the state should increase reimbursement rates by 10% for managed long-term services and supports and 25.5% for private duty nursing.

The group made its case during public comment of the Delaware Health and Social Services FY 2028 budget presentation to the Office of Management and budget last week.

It estimates that the two rate increases will cost the state more than $26 million: $7.3 million for private duty nursing and $19.3 million for managed long-term services and supports. Its estimates are based off a University of Delaware study commissioned by the state in 2024.

Sue Getman, the Executive Director of the Delaware Association for Home and Community Care, told OMB that accessible home care is cheaper than care in a facility. But that doesn’t matter if it’s not funded adequately to support a growing workforce demand.

"When Medicaid reimbursement rates don't meet the increasing costs of providing services, home care providers can't recruit and retain caregivers," she said.

Getman's organization argues reimbursements for registered nurses should increase to $79.90 per hour, from $63.66 per hour. It wants Licensed Practical Nurse reimbursement rates bumped from $57.04 per hour to $71.59 per hour, which she argues would reflect a more accurate salary based on inflation since 2006. These rates demonstrate fee-for-service to MCOs, not necessarily what nursing agencies or hospitals get paid for the care.

Delaware increased private duty nursing reimbursement rates in 2022 and in 2023, the first increases in nearly 20 years. This type of care is more extensive than other categories, meant for Medicaid recipients who need routine in-home visits from a trained nurse.

The state also increased rates for personal care services three times running fiscal years 2023 to 2025, by 5%, then 8% to 11% the following year, and by 5% again. These were the first increases for personal care services in 12 years. Personal care services don't require a licensed nurse. It covers assistance with daily living needs, transportation, and homemaker services.

While the state has put investments in home care programs, Saundra Hale, a VP at KSI, echoed struggles of meeting the workforce demand with current Medicaid reimbursement rates. Her organization provides day habilitation and pre-vocational services for adults with intellectual disabilities.

And investments into managed care organizations that pay out to care providers for their hours don't necessarily translate to paying care workers, she and other advocates argued.

"When employees leave, the remaining workforce experience additional pressure, and the consistency of services become more difficult to maintain," Hale said.

UD's study says a rapidly expanding point of demand in care services falls in the homemaker category, which is someone who performs household tasks.

In 2025 homemakers and other categories of home health aides earned an hourly wage of $16-17 an hour.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said in 2023 RNs average wage for home health services was a little over $42 per hour. For LPNs it was approximately $29 per hour.

DHSS's presentation to OMB pitches an increase in general funds that takes the department over $2 billion, compared to $1.95 million in the current fiscal year.

The DHSS presentation last week included several discretionary requests related to supporting home and community services. One of these goes toward supporting the McNesby Act, which increases rates of coverage for care of adults with disabilities.

Others relate to Delaware Home and Community-Based Services and mental health services.