Interview with Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano

Earlier this year, Chemours decided to keep its headquarters in Delaware with the help of an nearly $8 million incentive package from the state. And its latest earning report last month topped analyst expectations, leading some to suggest the company has turned the corner in its efforts to stand on its own after spinning off from DuPont. We go one on one with Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano about the company’s health and future in the First State.

Delaware Public Media's Tom Byrne interviews Chemours CEO Mark Vergnano - Part II