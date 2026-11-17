Rehoboth Beach has spent over $630,000 defending the hire of its current city manager.

The lawsuit, filed by Rehoboth residents and property owners Steven Linehan and Thomas Gaynor, has been playing out for over two years, now landing in the Court of Chancery.

The plaintiffs argue that Taylour Tedder, the city's current city manager, was hired despite not meeting requirements in Rehoboth's code- that being either a 4-year engineering degree or 4 years as a city manager in another area.

Gaynor says that, at the time of his hire, Tedder met neither of those qualifications.

This April, the city reported it spent $382,000 since the start of the suit- but since then, its spending on the case has nearly doubled. Tedder says that’s due to the actions of the plaintiffs.

City of Rehoboth Beach Rehoboth City Manager Taylour Tedder. His contract, which entailed pay of $250,000, drew scrutiny during his hire in 2024.

“So, the city has not requested any depositions on this matter. However, we’ve had probably over a dozen of them.” he said. "Including people that were not even involved. So it's really been driven mostly by that"

Tedder adds the city must defend itself and those being sued legally, causing the increase in spending.

"Not only do you have to have to have an attorney for those named in the suit, you also have to have an attorney for other people that were requested to be deposed or things of that nature." he said.

He added that the discovery process was also "extremely expensive", again noting that none of which was initiated by the city.

"The plaintiffs requested voluminous records... cell phones had to be imaged, emails had to be, essentially, completely taken out of personal Gmail accounts. Things of that nature. Very, very invasive" he said.

But Thomas Gaynor says the suit - and the spending on it - is the city’s own fault.

“This case is costing the city a great deal of money because the city does not think it should be held accountable. The city views itself as above accountability.” he said.

He adds that his purpose for the suit has always been accountability, arguing that Tedder's hire means they ignored the charter, which he says sets a dangerous precedent.

“We do not serve politicians in this country, they serve us. And Rehoboth has really turned that fundamental principle of American government on its head. And I will do everything I can to make sure that principal is restored in Rehoboth.” he said.

Both parties seek a summary judgement from Chancery Court in their favor, and appeal to the Delaware Supreme Court is possible if either side is not satisfied with the outcome.