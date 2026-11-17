An audit of the town of Smyrna’s finances finds improvements, but also new deficiencies.

The town’s finances have been precarious in recent years, thanks in part to audits that weren’t commissioned on schedule. Those audits, when they were conducted, found a host of problems with the town’s finances, including issues with pension plan payments and a major budget shortfall that, in turn, prompted a property tax hike to fill the gap.

But in the results of its 2025 audit, presented to town council on Monday, presented some good news to temper the financial challenges Smyrna continues to face. One success - the town is on schedule with its audits now.

“What's really great news about the 2025 audit was that it was actually issued by September 30th, 2026, and that's a great improvement,” said Michael Mast, an auditor with Belfint, Lyons & Shuman.

Several of the deficiencies identified in last year’s audit have been fixed, but some remain partially resolved or unresolved. Among those are issues tracking inventory effectively and concerns about the town’s tax assessments. The city charter allows the town to charge property taxes on new construction on a quarterly basis, but the town does not do that, instead choosing to bill yearly and after a certificate of occupancy has been issued.

But, Mast says, that policy could be changing.

“The town, however, is looking to begin billing quarterly in 2027 if Kent County assessments are adopted,” he said. “We've included this funding because we think it's an important point in a growing town to be aware of due to the revenue effect that it could potentially have.”

The town also has not completely resolved a problem sending income tax withheld from pensions to the state on a timely basis, costing Smyrna money in penalties and interest.

There was also a new finding that needs attention from town officials. Smyrna is not doing enough to track the amount of money it has available from bond funding, Mast said.

“We had to work with management to identify the correct balances and ensure that the year-end balances as of December the 31st, 2025 reflected actual unspent bond funds available for expenditures in 2026,” he explained.

Still, even with a mixed bag of results, Mayor Tabitha Gott celebrated the audit results as a success.

“This feels a whole lot better than it did two, three, four years ago when all these changes had to be made,” she said. “And so this staff that has done this, you guys are outstanding.”

Work on the 2026 audit is expected to begin soon.