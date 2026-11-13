Local filmmaker puts a spotlight on family caregivers and their needs
This month, AARP Delaware is recognizing caregivers.
During November, those who are helping parents, spouses, friends and other loved ones live independently in their homes and community are being honored in the First State.
With multiple events in the state, AARP Delaware is putting the spotlight on the importance of caregivers and the issues they face.
One event in Rehoboth features the screening of a film that tells the story of a professional woman balancing work and family while caring for her aging parents.
Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently spoke with Charlene Davis — the film's creator and Delaware resident — about her experiences as a caregiver and her film, "Relative Control."
Relative Control
DPM's Joe Irizarry spoke with local filmmaker Charlene Davis about her experience being a caregiver for an elderly relative and how her story is told in her film.