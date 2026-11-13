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The Green

Local filmmaker puts a spotlight on family caregivers and their needs

By Joe Irizarry
Published November 13, 2026 at 8:46 AM EST
Actors Teri Polo who plays the character "Sara" and Patrick McDade playing her father "Joe," in a scene from the movie.
Charlene Davis
Actors Teri Polo who plays the character "Sara" and Patrick McDade playing her father "Joe," in a scene from the movie.

This month, AARP Delaware is recognizing caregivers.

During November, those who are helping parents, spouses, friends and other loved ones live independently in their homes and community are being honored in the First State.

With multiple events in the state, AARP Delaware is putting the spotlight on the importance of caregivers and the issues they face.

One event in Rehoboth features the screening of a film that tells the story of a professional woman balancing work and family while caring for her aging parents.

Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry recently spoke with Charlene Davis — the film's creator and Delaware resident — about her experiences as a caregiver and her film, "Relative Control."

Relative Control
DPM's Joe Irizarry spoke with local filmmaker Charlene Davis about her experience being a caregiver for an elderly relative and how her story is told in her film.
Charlene Davis at the law firm where part of her film was shot.

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Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry