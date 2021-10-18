healthcare costs

-
President Trump signed an executive order Thursday intended to increase the available options for healthcare coverage across the country, but Delaware…
Congress will miss a September 30th deadline to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as known as the CHIP program.State lawmakers are…
Delaware’s health care spending could reach more than $21 billion by 2025.Gov. John Carney (D) told state employees during a town hall Thursday at…
Gov. John Carney signed into law plans for an annual healthcare benchmark Thursday.The resolution calls for creation of a plan to gather data with the…