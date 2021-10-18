-
Frontier Airlines has officially restarted commercial air service at the Wilmington-New Castle Airport. The first flight bound for Florida took off from…
-
Delaware can claim to be the only state without a commercial airport for just a few more days. Commercial flights by Frontier Airlines are set to start…
-
After almost five years, Frontier Airlines is coming back to Wilmington-New Castle Airport. poor customer service caused many customers to get frustrated…
-
Three commercial passenger airlines have tried— and failed— to establish lasting operations at the Wilmington Airport in New Castle over the past two…