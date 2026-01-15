The shuttle service taking passengers to Philadelphia International Airport hits 20,000 customers

American Airlines connecting shuttle service from Wilmington Airport to Philadelphia International Airport reaches a milestone.

The luxury motorcoach service operated by the Landline Company has now taken over 20,000 passengers to Philadelphia International from Wilmington Airport.

The service started in October 2024, allowing American Airlines customers to park for less at Wilmington Airport and get driven to Philly.

Jim Salmon is the director of communications and marketing for the Delaware River and Bay Authority which operates Wilmington Airport.

"It's a very unique service,” said Salmon. “It's sort of like you would get a connecting flight in the air, but you're on the ground. It's a tarmac to tarmac, luxury motorcoach service to American Airlines hub in Philly. You'll board at ILG, get screened at the terminal at ILG, board the bus and be transported in luxury to your gate at Philadelphia International Airport."

The luxury motorcoaches feature 35 premium leather seats with ample leg room, free Wi-Fi and in-seat power at every seat.

"The partnership has been a great addition to ILG and complements the commercial air service that's provided by Avelo. The region enjoys more than 100 destinations on Americans Airlines' network. And over a dozen non-stop destinations offered by Avelo," said Salmon.