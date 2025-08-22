Come October, more flights will be added at Wilmington Airport

Avelo Airlines is adding more flights at Wilmington Airport.

When the fall hits in Delaware, there will be more nonstop flights from Wilmington Airport to warmer climates.

"So by us continuing to offer these kind of escape the cold, whether it's for a week-long trip or just a quick weekend, is really important, just to have that offering and that variety for our customers," said Courtney Goff, communications manager for Avelo Airlines.

Starting October 1, additional flights will be available to Orlando, Florida as Avelo doubles its flights there to four times weekly - adding Wednesday and Saturday service.

Those trips join the current Monday and Friday service to the popular destination.

Avelo also returns seasonal service to San Juan, Puerto Rico October 1.

Those flights will come after a break next month, resuming in October with weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays and additional flights surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Goff explains the reasoning for the additional flights.

"A lot of it is just the continued support of the community. Just a lot of people continuing to use our service,” said Goff. “We're seeing that flights are booking up a lot sooner than they have in the past, and with us acquiring more aircraft, we have more availability to provide more of our convenient and nonstop flights from the Philadelphia/Delaware Valley at ILG."

Goff notes the relationship with the airport has grown significantly from the start when Avelo had only one aircraft and a couple of routes.