Avelo Airlines to end deportation flights, backtacks on new Wilmington destinations

Wilmington Airport’s sole commercial carrier Avelo Airlines says it had a successful year in 2025, carrying 2.6 million customers. That’s 11% higher than 2024.

That increase happened even as Avelo partnered with the federal Department of Homeland Security’s deportation charter program, sparking some public backlash.

Avelo announced in a statement this week it is ending its DHS partnership and is set to close its Mesa, Ariz. base Jan. 27.

“The program provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” an Avelo spokesperson said.

Some Delawareans voiced disapproval of Avelo’s participation in the deportation flights involved.

The grassroots Delaware Stop Avelo Coalition urged people to boycott Avelo and encouraged lawmakers to stop any future state partnerships with organizations that profit from or participate with deportations.

“Delaware Stop Avelo welcomes any end to Avelo’s role in deportations, especially those without due process,” DE Stop Avelo organizers wrote in a statement. “But let’s be honest about why this happened: Avelo didn’t change course out of compassion. They’re backing away because people across the country—including right here in Delaware—made this business choice politically and reputationally radioactive.”

The organization said in its statement this victory is not the end of the road for their cause. Organizers continue to push for legislative action to ensure Delaware doesn’t support companies involved in or profiting from deportations.

Wilmington City Council passed a resolution Nov. 6 discouraging municipal contracts with ICE-affiliated companies.

Avelo also announced updates to its Wilmington Airport operations. It will serve as a three-aircraft base, with more than 100 crewmembers and 10 nonstop destinations.

But the airline no longer plans on adding Atlanta or Chicago flights, despite just announcing those routes in November.