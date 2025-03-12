More nonstop flights are coming to Wilmington Airport

Avelo Airlines is adding two new nonstop routes at Wilmington Airport.

Avelo will expand service at Wilmington Airport in May by adding nonstop routes to Jacksonville, FL and Raleigh-Durham, NC.

These routes will fly twice weekly with Jacksonville flights flying on Mondays and Fridays starting on May 23.

The Raleigh-Durham flights will run on Thursdays and Sundays starting on May 22 with one-way fares starting at $39.

This is a return to Wilmington Airport for the Raleigh-Durham flight, and communications manager for Avelo Airlines Courtney Goff explains why it’s back.

"So we're bringing it back now that we have additional fleet, we've kind of built up a bigger brand awareness and customer base in Wilmington, as well as in the Raleigh-Durham area, so it just worked on all bases on that end," said Goff.

As for the Jacksonville flight, Goff notes this hits a part of Florida – the northeast part of the state – where Avelo had not been going to from Delaware.

This expansion brings Avelo’s total number of destinations from Wilmington Airport to 14.

Jim Salmon is the public information officer with the Delaware River and Bay Authority – the operator of Wilmington Airport. He says this builds on the good relationship between Avelo and the airport.

"The partnership with Avelo is on a different level than any other airline that we've had here at the Wilmington airport. They set a record for how long they've been here, and they continue to expand and grow their customer base here and we look forward to that trend continuing," said Salmon.

The airport is also expanding its terminal with completion set for this fall. The airport parking lot was expanded last year, adding more than 500 spaces.