Avelo Airlines adds two more nonstop destinations to its Wilmington Airport roster

Avelo Airlines adds two more nonstop routes from Wilmington Airport as Chicago and Atlanta join the list of destinations.

These additions mean that Avelo Airlines will now serve 16 destinations to and from Wilmington Airport.

"Those flights will both operate four and five times a week. So a little bit better frequencies for those that might want to do business or need a few more options than just twice a week. So we're super excited to start those back,” said Goff. “Chicago will start in March and Atlanta will start back in February. So we're excited to offer these new routes."

The flights to Atlanta will begin on February 12, 2026 with flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Chicago flights will begin on March 12, 2026 with flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Avelo says affordable one-way fares for these flights start at $34.

Avelo Airlines communications manager Courtney Goff says these additions are a response to customer requests.

"We have seen people wanting lower, affordable options and especially non-stop, to some of these more business destinations, which also of course, has a leisure element as well, but we feel that a second home where maybe people have relocated to the Delaware, Philly region or vice versa to the Chicago and Atlanta regions and they just need a little bit more options and they want to direct affordable costs without having to drive and deal with the hassle that is Philadelphia International," said Goff.

Goff notes the added third aircraft coming to Wilmington Airport created the opportunity to add more destinations.