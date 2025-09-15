Come November, it will cost more to park at Wilmington Airport

Parking prices are going up at Wilmington Airport.

The daily parking rate will increase from the current $9.50 a day at Wilmington Airport this fall.

"Beginning November 1st, so we can continue to provide cost-effective and convenient service to all our travelers. The fee is going to rise $2 a day to 11.50. And it's still less expensive than most regional airports. And we have three main lots directly adjacent to the terminal with over 1320 spots available," said Jennifer Oberle-Howard, deputy director of communications and marketing at the Delaware River and Bay Authority, which operates the airport.

The airport has already expanded parking lots and is in the process of expanding terminals with a dedicated TSA pre-check line, expanded concessions, improved bathrooms and an additional boarding gate.

"It's all going to support continued investment and ongoing investment at the airport,” said Oberle-Howard. “We like to say you fly hassle-free from ILG which is Wilmington Airport's FAA code. So, we just want to maintain that level of service."

The airport will also increase the passenger waiting area by 6,000 square feet.

Oberle-Howard adds the goal is to make the airport less stressful to navigate than other airports in the region.