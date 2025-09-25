Avelo’s current schedule at Wilmington Airport is extended

Avelo Airlines extends its schedule at Wilmington Airport through the start of spring.

Avelo announces it will extend its current schedule through mid-April.

"So, people can start planning and booking for their spring break travels. We have 14 nonstop destinations from Wilmington Airport. So plenty of opportunities whether you want to go to one of our really great sunny beaches down in Florida or the Carolinas, or if you're going to head over to Raleigh-Durham or anything along those lines. So there's lots of different opportunities for everyone," said Avelo Airline’s Communications Manager Courtney Goff.

Goff notes there are also flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico and Nashville, Tennessee.

Avelo also announced a third aircraft will be coming to Wilmington Airport.

This extra aircraft could open opportunities to add more flights to the destinations with a possibility to add new destinations according to Avelo.

Avelo’s communications manager Courtney Goff says the third aircraft provides other benefits to the area.

"It also creates more jobs because with another airplane, that means we're going to need a whole, another level of both ground operators, potentially more pilots and flight attendants to operate those additional flights and aircraft,” said Goff. “So, it's really just kind of a boost to the local economy not only with job creation, but the addition of more frequencies of flights and then potentially, you never know, maybe some new destinations in the future as well."

The addition of flights and the new aircraft is on top of Wilmington airport’s expansion which is scheduled to be completed later this year.