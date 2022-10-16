With vote-by-mail no longer available, the DE Dept. of Elections is adjusting to help voters

After the Delaware Supreme Court struck down the vote-by-mail law recently, the Department of Elections had to adjust.

Since ballots can’t be legally sent out this year, the Delaware Department of Elections had to act quickly to make sure voters know what options are available to vote for the general election.

The department is acting quickly to make sure voters know what voting options are available to them according to the Department of Elections Cathleen Hartsky-Carter

"Everyone who had requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the general election, we've mail them a letter detailing the Supreme Court decision, and also that now they're going to be able to vote by using one of the three options that are available," said Hartsky-Carter.

Hartsky-Carter explains what those options are for November.

"And those options are voting by absentee ballot, if the person is eligible. They can vote by early voting which starts October 28th and ends November 6th, or they can go to vote on Election Day. And on Election Day it's the typical 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.,” said Hartsky-Carter. “Early voting – those sites and hours are listed on our website."

Hartsky-Carter notes if anyone needs information or has any questions about voting to call their office at 302-739-4277.

The Delaware Supreme Court decision also struck down same-day registration. The voter registration deadline for November was Saturday.