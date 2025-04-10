Delaware joins another lawsuit against Trump administration, this time on voting restrictions

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings joins another lawsuit against the Trump administration, this time pertaining to voting restrictions.

Delaware and 18 other states are suing President Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the federal Election Assistance Commission to block an executive order imposing sweeping voting restrictions across the country.

The Elections Executive Order requires documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote using the federal mail registration form and commands the head of each state-designated federal voter registration agency to assess citizenship prior to providing voter registration forms to enrollees of public assistance programs.

It also requires military and overseas voters to submit proof of citizenship and eligibility to vote in state elections and threatens to withhold various streams of federal funding to states who are noncompliant with the provisions.

The Democratic attorneys general are challenging the constitutionality of each of these provisions, arguing several of them violate the separation of powers.

“Donald Trump needs to read his constitution,” Attorney General Jennings said in a statement. “The President does not have—and even in the depths of our greatest national crises, has never had—the authority to rewrite Delaware’s election laws, to nullify election laws passed by Congress, or to overturn elections. Trying to unilaterally alter election procedures in the world’s oldest constitutional republic is blatantly unlawful and un-American. We are, once again, suing to protect the Constitution and common sense.”

In filing the lawsuit, Attorney General Jennings joined the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin.