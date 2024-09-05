Early voting for the Primary Election in Delaware is brisk

Many Delawareans are taking advantage of the early voting period for this year’s Primary Election.

Thursday was the 7th day of early voting - and as of 2pm, 12,590 people in Delaware had voted early.

That’s a substantial increase compared to 2022 when only 1,571 had voted through 6 days of early voting, though there are more competitive and high-profile races in this election cycle.

Sussex County has seen the most early voters with 6,143, New Castle County has seen 4,544 people vote early so far, and Kent County had 1,903.

Early voting got underway on August 28, and after a brief break this past weekend it continues through Sunday at 18 sites up and down the state from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The Margaret H. Rollins Community Center in Lewes has seen the most voting traffic with 1,881 people voting there.

The Hudson State Service Center in Newark has seen 1,154 voters, and the Millville Community Center has had 939 voters since early voting started.

The Primary Election is Tuesday in Delaware.

