Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest

Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers.

The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest.

"Based on the numbers we do have 7% of voters in the state of Delaware chose to vote early, and of the 196,323 registered voters in Sussex County 14% of those voters voted early," said Cathleen Hartsky-Carter, Community Relations Officer for the Delaware Department of Elections.

Hartsky-Carter also has the totals throughout the state.

"So for New Castle County the total number of early voters was 19,300, Kent County was 8,725, and Sussex County was 27,507, and so therefore 55,532 voters in the state of Delaware voted early in the general election of 2022," said Hartsky-Carter.

Remaining registered voters can cast their ballots on Election Day, but only at their designated polling place.

Voters can find that polling place at DE.gov/voteplaces or call the Department of Elections.

Hartsky-Carter notes there have been text messages sent out telling people to vote at incorrect polling places. She says to ignore any texts and either go to elections’ website or call for correct information.

She said the state expects to have all votes reported by midnight, with the Department of Elections website updating totals throughout the night after polls close at 8 pm.

Delaware Public Media's Election Coverage is supported in part by a grant from Delaware Humanities, a state program of the National Endowment for the Humanities and NEH’s special initiative “A More Perfect Union." The “A More Perfect Union” initiative supports projects that explore, reflect on, and tell the stories of our quest for a more just, inclusive, and sustainable society throughout our history.