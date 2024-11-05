Voters in Newark and Middletown were out on Election Day with voters on both sides

New Castle County residents in Middletown and Newark hit the polls to vote on Election Day mainly because it’s their civic duty.

Residents in Newark near White Clay Creek State Park spent at least part of their lunch hour voting at Etta Wilson Elementary School on Election Day.

Voters were there supporting both Democrats and Republicans, and some Mike Ramone supporters – including his daughter Brittany – said they had heard from Democratic voters that voted for Ramone, while going Democrat the rest of the ticket.

Henry from Newark made it clear where his votes were going on Election Day.

"I'm a multi-issue voter. I'm a Conservative Christian, I vote pretty much in line with the Conservative Christian voting bloc," said Henry.

One voter who voted Democrat down the ticket wanted to make sure there’s no repeat of January 6, 2021.

Many at Middletown High School were there to vote because it was their civic duty including a couple originally from Zambia who recently became U.S. citizens.

They didn’t vote for one particular party, but instead focused on morality even saying they voted for both Democrats and Republicans.

Earl Hutchins says while voting is part of his civic duty, it’s also a teaching point for his children.

"Yeah, I teach my son. My son, he's in college, he's at West Chester, he's voting today, my daughter's voting today, so it's spent something, making sure your vote counts, no matter who wins," said Hutchins.

Meanwhile at Middletown High School, it was slow in the mid-afternoon, but those hanging outside the polls were saying it was like that for most of the day with voters trickling it.

The expectation there was voting would pick up after work and before polls close at 8 pm.