Voters go to the polls for Delaware's Primary election Tuesday

Tuesday is primary day in Delaware.

As voters head to the polls up and down the state there are some key races.

The Democratic race for Governor has three candidates, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and former DNREC Secretary Collin O’Mara.

That has been the most contentious race heading into the primary, but there are other headliners.

The Republicans also have three candidates for their primary in State Rep. Mike Ramone, Bobby Williamson and Jerry Price.

The race for Lt. Gov. on the Democratic side has three candidates vying for the nomination in State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay, State Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker and Debbie Harrington who has been the Democratic Party Vice Chair in Delaware.

The Wilmington Mayor’s race features two familiar names in political circles as Gov. John Carney takes on fellow Democrat and former Wilmington City Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter.

30,363 people have already voted in the primary through early voting or absentee.

Broken down it there have been 18,510 early voters, 7,029 in New Castle County, 2,788 in Kent County and 8,693 in Sussex County.

As for absentee voters, there have been 5,931 in New Castle County, 1,793 in Kent County and 4,129 in Sussex County for a total of 11,853.

For those who haven’t voted yet, polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.