Blue Hens are flocking to winter session at the University of Delaware.Winter session is typically smaller than fall or spring, but this year it's seeing…
First State universities received mixed results from the annual U.S. News and World Report best colleges ranking.The University of Delaware dropped…
Just days into the fall semester, both of Delaware's largest universities have found cases of COVID-19 on campus. According to UD’s new online coronavirus…
Delaware’s largest university announced Wednesday it will operate mostly online for the fall semester. City of Newark officials approve of the decision —…
The University of Delaware is backing off plans for in-person classes, announcing Wednesday the majority of classes will be online-only this fall. In a…
WNBA star Elena Delle Donne is Delaware’s Athlete of the Year for a fourth time. The Delaware Sportswriters & Broadcasters Association (DSBA) gave the…
The University of Delaware Department of Music hosts a preview of this summer’s chamber music festival Serafin Summer Music this week.Kate Ransom is the…
The University of Delaware is trying to calm worries among the school’s faculty and staff over President Trump’s so-called travel ban. UD President Dennis…
A new study from the University of Delaware finds that anemone bleaching in the Indo-Pacific Ocean could lead to localized extinctions of…
The sequel to the animated film “Finding Nemo” could be bad news for the fish at the center of the film.The message of “Finding Nemo” was to leave exotic…