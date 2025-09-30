Bomb threats were called into UD and DSU late Tuesday morning

Tuesday saw evacuations at Delaware’s two universities.

Delaware State University evacuated educational buildings, cancelled classes and sent most employees home for the rest of the day after a bomb threat just before 11 a.m. Essential staff were not sent home.

DSU announced an ‘all clear’ shortly before 5pm Tuesday and campus will reopen Wednesday.

The University of Delaware also received a threat Tuesday morning about a reported explosive device in a building on its main campus in Newark.

That caused the evacuation of multiple buildings around the Central Green – Gore Hall, Sharp Laboratory and Mitchell Hall – as well as the closing of traffic on South College Avenue near those buildings.

Tuesday afternoon the UD Police Department issued an all clear saying there was no active threat to campus safety with normal activity resuming in and around those buildings.

The area of South College Avenue closed between Delaware Avenue and Park Place was also reopened.

Delaware wasn’t the only state dealing with these threats. WBAL Radio in Baltimore reports Towson University and Morgan State University also received threats before an all clear was given.

