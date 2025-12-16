The Blue Hens trip to the 68 Ventures Bowl is a home game for some UD fans

When the University of Delaware takes the field Wed. night for its first bowl game since the early 70’s, the excitement extends not only beyond Newark, but beyond the First State.

Liz Hoadley and her husband Ken are both UD Alums, and they live in Alabama, specifically Dauphin Island which is about 40 minutes away from Mobile where the 68 Ventures Bowl game will be played.

They will be joined by her parents Chris and Carole Baker – also UD grads.

This bowl game will allow Liz a chance to host her parents for a UD game.

"I grew up going to Delaware football games every Saturday in the fall. My parents have had season tickets as long as I can remember. So a little bit surreal and definitely bringing back, some nostalgia to be able to go to the game, and they're flying down as well. So...be a good old family reunion in my neck of the woods now, which is fun," said Hoadley.

Liz and Ken work in marine science with Liz as an education team lead at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Ken a faculty member at the University of Alabama.

Despite Alabama’s presence in the College Football Playoff later this week, Liz says their focus and excitement is on UD and the bowl game against Louisiana tonight.

"For my husband and I absolutely, although my husband works for the University of Alabama. So we'll always have some Roll Tide since they help pay our bills,” said Hoadley. “But definitely, our heart is with Delaware. Both of us graduated from the University of Delaware. He with his PhD and myself just my undergrad."

Liz notes her son has been wearing the Blue Hens hoodie her mother bought him despite Alabama competing for a national championship.

Meanwhile fans here in Delaware who couldn’t make it to Alabama for the game against Louisiana can go to watch parties at Grain Craft Bar and Kitchen, Buffalo Wild Wings and Tommy’s Tavern and Tap in Newark.

The Rehoboth Ale House will also host a watch party. If you stay at home, kickoff is set for 8:30 on ESPN.