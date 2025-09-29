Some of UD's undergraduate programs are rated highly
The University of Delaware’s undergraduate programs receive high rankings from the U.S. News & World Report.
In the 2026 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, UD was ranked at #88 among all national universities and #55 for best colleges for veterans.
For Best Value school, the University of Delaware was among the 207 universities that were recognized.
UD also made a nice-sized jump in rankings for best undergraduate program in nursing rising to #40 from #74.
Once again UD’s chemical engineering undergraduate program was in the top 10 holding at #4.
UD also ranked well for best engineering program with the highest degree being a doctorate at #50 out of 211, and UD was #72 out of 682 for best undergraduate psychology programs.
To round the rankings UD was #78 out of 601 for best computer science programs and #88 out of 533 for best business programs.
The U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, and up to 17 factors were used to evaluate the colleges and universities.