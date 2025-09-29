© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Some of UD's undergraduate programs are rated highly

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:49 PM EDT
A University of Delaware sign.
Delaware Public Media
A University of Delaware sign.

The University of Delaware’s undergraduate programs receive high rankings from the U.S. News & World Report.

In the 2026 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings, UD was ranked at #88 among all national universities and #55 for best colleges for veterans.

For Best Value school, the University of Delaware was among the 207 universities that were recognized.

UD also made a nice-sized jump in rankings for best undergraduate program in nursing rising to #40 from #74.

Once again UD’s chemical engineering undergraduate program was in the top 10 holding at #4.

UD also ranked well for best engineering program with the highest degree being a doctorate at #50 out of 211, and UD was #72 out of 682 for best undergraduate psychology programs.

To round the rankings UD was #78 out of 601 for best computer science programs and #88 out of 533 for best business programs.

The U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, and up to 17 factors were used to evaluate the colleges and universities.
Education US News & World ReportUniversity of DelawareUD
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
See stories by Joe Irizarry