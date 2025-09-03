The Blue Hens will be in the national spotlight this Saturday traveling to Colorado

University of Delaware football’s move to the FBS level and Conference USA brings more opportunity on a national stage with this weekend being a “prime” example.

While beating Delaware State in head coach DeSean Jackson’s debut with the Hornets week one was great for the Blue Hens, this Saturday brings an even bigger name on the sidelines.

Colorado and its head coach Deion Sanders have taken the college football world by storm in Coach Prime’s two years in Boulder.

Primetime TV games, ESPN’s GameDay, a bowl game and national headlines have followed Sanders to Colorado.

This week UD will share that bright spotlight when the Hens travel to Colorado in its first FBS vs FBS game since the move up.

Sanders took notice of UD quarterback Nick Minicucci’s performance off the bench against DSU - throwing for 270 yards and 3 TDs while rushing for 44 yards and a TD.

"For a kid to come off the bench and do what he did is phenomenal. Love him, love the opportunity that he sees. It's not like he's a stranger to being out on the field getting reps. This kid is a baller. He just was prepared for his opportunity, so hats off to him," said Sanders.

Sanders says he’ll have his team motivated this week as the Buffaloes lost their first game at home last week vs Georgia Tech as he knows the Blue Hens can be formidable.

"I love what they're doing, I really do. I love what they're doing,” said Sanders. “On film they do some nice things. They got some people that could make things happen offensively, as well as them getting to the ball defensively."

Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on Fox at 3:30 pm.