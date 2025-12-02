© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Univ. of Delaware student arrested after law enforcement say he was targeted UD Police Dept.

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:51 PM EST
New Castle County Police

A University of Delaware student is arrested, and local law enforcement says he was targeting the UD’s Police Department.

New Castle County Police arrested 25-year-old Luqmaan Khan of Wilmington on Monday November 24 after seeing his vehicle in parkland after hours in Canby Park West.

Khan was ordered out of his vehicle, but refused to comply. He was taken into custody, and an investigation turned up a loaded handgun, ammunition, body armor, binoculars, a laptop and a notebook.

After a search warrant was obtained and executed police also found a notebook containing notes on warfare techniques, premeditated assault plans and a diagram of the University of Delaware Police Department.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, Khan referenced a member of UD’s Police Department by name and there was a layout of the building with entry and exit points.

“This case is a quintessential example of federal and state law enforcement collaborating to neutralize a grave threat to Delaware before the worst could come to pass.  I want to thank our dedicated law enforcement partners at the FBI and the NCCPD for their exceptional work.  As always, we are proud to work with them to keep Delaware safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Julianne Murray.  

A search of his home by the FBI and County Police produced a handgun with an illegal machine gun conversion device.

Khan is facing federal charges for illegally possessing a machine gun.

He also faces charges from New Castle County Police including felony counts of carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possessing a large capacity magazine.

In a statement, University of Delaware Interim President Laura Carlson says Khan has been temporarily separated from UD, including a ban from all UD campuses while legal matters are being resolved. 

My purpose here is to talk about how we are working through this as a community. At times like this, I appreciate evermore how strong our community is, and how we come together and care for each other both in good times and when we learn about something alarming like this,” said Carlson in the statement.

Carlson notes that the Wellbeing Center at Warner Hall will be open for walk-in conversations this week, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. She encourages all students to stop in if they want someone to talk to at this time.
New Castle County Police, University of Delaware
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
