Suspect in fatal Newark crash killing one and injuring a second UD student faces murder charges

Newark Police make an arrest in the fatal crash on Main Street that killed one University of Delaware student and critically injured another.

Police arrested 22-year-old Gordon Turner of New Castle in connection with the Tuesday afternoon incident on Main Street that killed one 24-year-old UD graduate student and critically injured another 24-year-old graduate student.

Police also discovered Turner is a fugitive wanted by law enforcement in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Georgia.

Police say Turner was driving a U-Haul van that had been reported stolen, and he fled the scene at a shopping center on East Main Street hitting a police vehicle as he exited the center.

While evading police – Newark Police say they did not initiate a pursuit – Turner hit the students, but he also drove into several parked vehicles – one with four occupants and another with one.

Another pedestrian was injured when a parked car went into them in the collision.

Newark Mayor Travis McDermott says this is the latest incident since last summer where innocent pedestrians were seriously hurt or killed by moving vehicles.

"In August of 2024, a mother and her young child were killed when a subject was fleeing from the police on Route 273, just outside of our jurisdiction,” said McDermott. “A short time later, a University of Delaware freshman was struck and killed by a motorcyclist, who was fleeing police on Main Street. Shortly after that, another pedestrian was struck by another person evading police on West Main Street and they suffered severe prolonged injuries."

Turner has been charged with multiple offenses including murder in the second degree – death caused during commission of a felony.

He was also charged with murder in the second degree – reckless conduct showing indifference to human life. Other charges include assault in the first degree – conduct creating risk of death or serious injury, disregarding a police officer’s signal and possession/consumption of marijuana in excess of personal use quantity.

"This is a gut wrenching, senseless and intolerable crime that occurred last night. All of which was completely and totally avoidable. Let's be clear. A student was murdered during an attempt by the defendant to evade a simple traffic stop by law enforcement," said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.

Police found a handgun after obtaining a search warrant for the van.

A passenger in the van was also detained, but no charges have been filed against the passenger at this time.

Newark Police say additional charges may forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Turner was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #11, and he was issued a $305,500 cash bond.

He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in default of bond.

If anyone has other information related to this incident you’re asked to contact Cpl. Jon Lee at 302-366-7100 ext. 3462, or at jlee@newark.de.us.